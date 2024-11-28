Wonderfully strange assortment of doll parts found at antique store

Recently, a friend of mine came across this incredible assortment of antique baby doll parts at a second hand store. The way the doll parts are arranged in such an eerie and perfect manner seems like it would make it difficult to buy just one of them, because they look so compelling when they are arranged like this.

What I find most striking about this image is the bizarro facial expressions that the doll heads on the bottom row are making. Especially the possessed looking one in the middle, which is only made weirder by its lack of eyes.

Perhaps my friend made a wise choice by not purchasing any of these doll parts. I'm not sure if ghosts are real, but these items seem like one way to potentially find out.

