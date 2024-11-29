"Continue and Persist" letter encourages recipient to carry on

Nuisance litigation of the sort heralded by Cease 'n' Decist letters is on the rise, and I enjoyed reading Boondoggle and Doggle's (or rather Mark Chan and Adnan Aga 's) amusing "Continue and Persist" letter, a clever subversion of the form crafted to praise and encourage people doing things you like.

Every day, thousands of Cease and Desist letters are issued, telling people to stop what they're doing ( Looking at you, David Chang ). What a bummer!



That's why we created: The Continue and Persist Letter. A official-looking legal letter that encourages and uplifts people, one that tells people to keep doing what they're doing! Surprise someone you appreciate by sending them a Continue and Persist Letter.

That said, I would not actually send one of these: they'll give the recipient a heart attack until they realize it's not the real thing. Ever seen one of those videos where a cop pulls someone over to thank them for driving safely? Same vibe!