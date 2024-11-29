Elon Musk steals the show at his, er, Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving party (video)

Donald Trump had a seat at Elon Musk's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving table last night, and as "YMCA" blasted over the speakers, Trump patted the younger, richer billionaire on the back to get his attention.

Musk finally acknowledged Trump, and then stole the show, waving his arms in the air while belting out the words to Trump's favorite Village People song. Seemingly incognizant of Musk's impending MAGA takeover, Trump merely smiled and swayed to the music. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

And when the wealthiest man in the world sashayed beyond the ropes that surrounded his dinner table, the throng of starstruck guests wildly cheered as he took a royal bow. There's only room for one king. (See second video, posted by PatriotTakes.)

Elon Musk checking on his new employee and his family — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T13:32:48.477Z

Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving. The guest cheered for him with similar enthusiasm they show for Trump. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T03:20:21.786Z

