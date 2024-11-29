Nazi defender Candace Owens banned from New Zealand

Candace Owens, an online influencer who graduated from standard right wingery to holocaust denial with some Hitler praise along the way, was denied entry to New Zealand. Officials cited her ban from Australia, what was due to her extremist positions—specifically "remarks in which she denied Nazi medical experimentation on Jews in concentration camps during World War II."

The commentator, who has more than 3 million followers on YouTube, is accused by her detractors of promoting conspiracy theories and antisemitism and has ignited firestorms with her remarks opposing Black Lives Matter, feminism, vaccines and immigration. … But Australian officials banned her from the country in October, with Immigration Minister Tony Burke telling reporters Owens "has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction," citing her remarks about the Holocaust and about Muslims. "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else," Burke said. Australian Jewish groups had urged officials to bar her from the country.

That Owens is empty of any real belief or conviction seems key—her first press was for claiming racist treatment at her school and she became more well-known for a timely leftish pose before realizing where the real action was. The recent Jewish conspiracy stuff seems to represent a need to be not only at the center of attention but in a position of importance—something that could never happen for someone like her around normal conservatives but possible in a more defined extremist environment at the margins of black nationalism.

