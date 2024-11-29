UFC fighter still in pain weeks after being elbowed in anus

UFC strawweight Luana Pinheiro recently limped out the octagon after being elbowed in the anus during a fight—a move that would have been illegal until recently and which remains at the wrong end of sportsmanship. Healing is a slow process.

"I definitely felt it there. Excuse my language, but she elbowed my anus," Pinheiro told Ag. Fight. "To me, that's disrespectful. I'd never do that to another athlete. She's a woman fighting there, you know? I'm there because she's there, we're chasing the same dream." "I'm on strong meds. Today's the last day I'll take them. I can't sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can't exert much force because I feel it there. At first, I couldn't walk, cough, or laugh properly. Sneezing was agony, I felt like I was dying, you know?, Pinheiro added.

The grim state of the rules is summed up perfectly by a redditor: "you may fist but not finger."