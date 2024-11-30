10,000 Lego bricks vs one 300-ton hydraulic press

Watching things get squooshed by a hydraulic press is incredibly satisfying. This time, the two delightful Finns pitted a giant slab constructed of 10,000 Lego bricks against their 3-ton press.

A test run with a smaller slab turns out to be a little boring, and our Finnish friends are disappointed. The main event, however, ultimately delivers.

Of course, watching so many Lego bricks give their lives for our entertainment is bittersweet, but hearing the Lego studs called "nipples" in a Finnish accent brings a bit of levity to their demise.

