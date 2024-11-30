Digitize decades of memories with Kodak's scanner—now $164.97

TL;DR: Preserve old memories with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, only $164.97 (reg. $224).

Let's face it: finding a gift for grandparents is like trying to solve a riddle wrapped in a mystery. They "don't want anything" but will cry happy tears when you give them something thoughtful. This year, I hit the jackpot with the Kodak Slide N Scan. It's not just a gift; it's a time machine for all those dusty old slides and film reels they've kept for decades, and it's on sale for $164.97 (reg. $224).

An unbeatable gift for grandparents

This holiday season, we're busting out the dusty boxes of ancient slides and a million folders full of film. This scanner is delightfully straightforward, which is perfect for non-tech-savvy hands. You just load in the film or slides—35mm, 110, or 126—and watch as decades-old memories appear on its bright 5-inch LCD screen. It doesn't just display the images; it enhances them, turning faded photos into vibrant, high-resolution keepsakes. And with the ability to adjust color or rotate images directly on the scanner, it's practically foolproof.

What makes it a home run is its connectivity. Hook it up to a TV or computer, and suddenly family gatherings turn into slide show marathons. Everyone gets to laugh at questionable fashion choices or marvel at how much Grandma looked like a movie star in the 1950s. The scanner also saves images to an SD card, so you can share the nostalgia digitally too.

For grandparents who want to relive the good old days—or for families looking to preserve their history—the Kodak Slide N Scan is the ultimate gift. Just be prepared for hours of "Do you remember this?" moments.

December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for $164.97.

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner – $164.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.