Follow this post-apocalyptic chickadee story

False Knees is a beautiful, award-winning webcomic that usually, but not always, features birds. The comics are hand-drawn pencils, gouache, and India ink.

Most of the comics are one-offs. However, once a year for the last four years, the artist has drawn a new comic every day, including weekends for a month, to tell a complete story.

This year's Kneesvember story features a group of chickadees on a quest in a post-apocalypse, or at least post-human world. On the way, they encounter dragons, AKA Blue Jays, and lots of human remains. You can read the story from the first page here. Each of the Kneesvember stories is collected in paperback books if you prefer to read them that way.

