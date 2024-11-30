Photo booth selfies of women in the roaring 20s

This video compilation shows photo booth pictures of women in the roaring 20s. Before phone selfies, there were photo booth selfies, and I love to see how much fun everyone was having here while taking photos of themselves in it.

The photo booth, which became popular around that time, was a way for people to capture moments of spontaneity and fun, as well as glamor shots. It's interesting to think about how the experience of taking a photo in a booth back then would have likely felt so different from today's digital selfies—especially considering the novelty of it all back then.

I imagine the women in those photos probably felt like they were part of something cutting-edge. The excitement, glamor, and the playful expressions in these photos are so cool to see.

