Many internet hacks are sheer nonsense. Mental Floss did an entire video debunking popular online life hacks.

What I find more egregious is when "hacks" invent something that already exists. This YouTuber uses a frying pan, aluminum foil, popcorn, butter, and salt to invent… Jiffy Pop.

Is this the "greatest popcorn hack ever?" No, it is not. It's Jiffy Pop.

If you grew up without the magic of Jiffy Pop, this is what it looks like.

