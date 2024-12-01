Fly high this holiday: 4K drone bundle cuts price to $99.97

TL;DR: Gift the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro 4K and Blade K drone bundle for $99.97 until December 8 and take festive fun to new heights with crisp 4K video and easy-to-use controls.

This holiday season, skip the predictable gifts and give something that soars — literally. The Ninja Dragon drone bundle transforms holiday magic into cinematic moments. Whether it's capturing your neighborhood's dazzling Christmas lights from the sky or filming an epic snowball fight, this drone brings fresh, creative fun to any winter scene — on sale for the Black Friday price of $99.97 (reg. $299).

The Phantom Eagle Pro's 4K camera delivers crystal-clear footage that's perfect for reliving those unforgettable holiday moments or sharing them with family and friends. Don't worry if they're new to drones — the intuitive controls and built-in stabilization make flying a breeze for beginners and experienced pilots alike.

Plus, the bundle comes with a bonus Blade K drone, which means double the fun for family-friendly flights or creative aerial experiments.

And it's not just about what's in the air. The drone's sleek, foldable design makes it easy to take anywhere, from snowy backyards to family road trips. With gesture controls that let you snap photos or start recording with a wave, this is a gift that's as cool as it is cutting-edge.

Perfect for gadget lovers, adventure seekers, or even your tech-savvy cousin who already has "everything," the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro 4K and Blade K drone bundle for $99.97 is a present they'll be raving about long after the holiday lights come down.

Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle – $99.97

StackSocial prices subject to change.

