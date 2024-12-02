All your favorite AI tools in one hub—lifetime deal for just $29.97

TL;DR: Put all your AI tools in one place with a lifetime subscription to 1minAI, now $29.97 (reg. $234) during Cyber Monday.

AI isn't going anywhere. The problem is that we're going everywhere trying to use it. If you want to make a blog post, you might stop by ChatGPT for the copy, head on over to midjourney for an image, and pop on by two or three other tools for editing, SEO, or maybe even making a video to earn those mixed media views. It's a lot of little AI errands when it'd be a whole lot easier to grab all your AI tools in one go, and that's what 1minAI does.

This AI hub puts AI models like GPT-4, GoogleAI, Gemini Pro, and more all under one umbrella, and you only pay once to access it. A lifetime subscription to 1minAI would normally be $234, but there's still time to get it for only $29.97 this Cyber Monday.

What does 1min do?

No more jumping from one app to another just to piece together your content. Instead, 1minAI bundles everything you need in one place. It's got AI models like GPT-4, GoogleAI's Gemini Pro, Claude from Anthropic, and more, all ready to tackle your writing, image editing, video creation, and whatever else your projects throw at you. Whether you're whipping up a blog post, creating stunning visuals, or fine-tuning multimedia content, 1minAI lets you do it all without the hassle of switching between a bunch of different tools.

Need an AI for drafting? 1minAI's got you covered with GPT-4 and Claude models. Looking to polish up images? Gemini Pro steps in with background removal, text editing, and upscaling capabilities. MetaAI's Llama 2 is there, too, lending a hand with content expansion, summarization, and all things language-related. It's basically your all-access pass to the best AI tools out there, all bundled into one app that keeps everything simple and straightforward.

And it's not just about convenience—1minAI's flexible credit system and unlimited storage make it super adaptable, whether you're grinding through a big project or just need a quick AI assist here and there. Plus, with frequent updates, you're always on the cutting edge of what AI can do. No more keeping tabs on the latest tech; 1minAI does that for you.

