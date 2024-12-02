Michigan state rep returns from spiritual trip with message: "Make gay marriage illegal again"

Last week, Michigan state representative Josh Schriver went on a family vacation, saying he would turn off his devices for seven days to "pray, read, write and spend quality time with family." The Michigan MAGA man then returned from his spiritual journey to share his enlightened thoughts.

"Make gay marriage illegal again," he Xitted today, spraying his stench of hate as soon as he turned his devices back on. "This is not remotely controversial, or extreme."

When asked by The Detroit News why he wants to end gay marriage, he robotically responded with a quote from the bible: "Jesus defines marriage as between a man and a woman," and later stated that the Supreme Court has "the power to overturn a past ruling." And not just the "power," but also the will, as Justice Clarence Thomas and his MAGA cohorts have already made clear.

This is what he came back with after a week with his family and God— destroying other peoples' families. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T21:57:23.241Z

(See Schriver's message here, reposted by Brian Tyler Cohen.)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Josh Schriver as a Congressman. He is a Michigan state representative. The article has been updated with the correct title.

Previously: GOP lawmaker loses assignment after racist tweet