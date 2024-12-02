Disney World's Haunted Mansion shut down after human remains spotted

Some people love Disney's theme parks so much that they're, um, dying to have their cremated remains scattered there, or their loved ones think it's nice gesture. It's apparently quite a problem though. This weekend, Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion was temporarily shut after someone sprinkled cremains inside the dark ride.

"Aside from the selfishness of the act, your loved one's ashes are going to be vacuumed up into a bucket with mouse droppings and other detritus and thrown in the garbage," the witness posted on r/WaltDisneyWorld. "I can't think of a more ignominious end to someone I cared for."

From a 2018 Wall Street Journal article:

No code is kept more under wraps at Walt Disney World and Disneyland than the call for a "HEPA cleanup." It means that, once again, a park guest has scattered the cremated ashes of a loved one somewhere in the park, and an ultrafine (or "HEPA") vacuum cleaner is needed to suck them up.



Disney custodians say it happens about once a month[…] One former Disney employee said she and others got in trouble after they coined their own term for the ash cleanup: "Code Grandma."

Apparently, scattering ashes without consent is a misdemeanor but nobody has been arrested for it. Yet.



Previously:

• Disney theme parks have a serious problem with cremain-scattering

• Haunted Mansion castmembers built a shrine to 'Grandma Joyce,' whose urn was found in the gardens

• Cremation ashes at Disneyland — a dusty epidemic