Fodor's No List 2025: dream destinations that have become nightmares

Fodor's just dropped their No List for 2025, revealing 15 popular destinations struggling with mass tourism. From trash-covered beaches in Bali to angry locals in Barcelona, the travel guide warns would-be vacationers to reconsider going to places where a sizable percentage of the locals don't want them.

Examples include:

Mountains of garbage turning pristine beaches into landfills, with Bali generating 1.6 million tons of waste annually

Local residents being priced out of their own neighborhoods, with Lisbon losing 30% of its population since 2013

Sacred sites like Mount Everest drowning in tourist waste, with 30 tons of garbage and human waste littering its slopes

Historic cities becoming unlivable theme parks, with 60% of Lisbon's housing now converted to vacation rentals

Violent anti-tourist protests erupting across Europe, with locals spraying visitors with water guns in Barcelona

Critical water shortages threatening both tourists and residents in places like Sicily

Astronomical rent increases pricing out locals, with Barcelona's rents soaring 68% in a decade

Mass tourism transforming quiet villages into overcrowded commercial zones

Unregulated development destroying natural habitats and increasing risk of landslides

Local economies becoming dangerously dependent on tourism revenue

New to the No List are Kyoto and Tokyo, which are suffering under severe overtourism, a phenomenon dubbed kankō kōgai (tourism pollution). They have installed congestion cameras, separate bus stops, and warning signs to deal with record-breaking tourist numbers, driven by a weakened yen. The surge has led to overcrowding at popular sites, rising accommodation costs (up 25% from pre-pandemic levels), and disruption to local life.



Previously:

• Overtourism: the plague affecting the world's most interesting places