Giant anteater ASMR might be the very best animal ASMR

Welcome to my new obsession, giant anteater ASMR. And no giant anteater makes more pleasing sounds (and sights!) than King Bumi, who lives at the North Florida Wildlife Center, a nonprofit educational and rehabilitation center that primarily works with rare and endangered species.

Here's my favorite video in the genre–it's King Bumi eating eggs, which are his favorite treat. And here's another one of him eating where you can hear his perfect "snort snooting" and see his adorable snout, mouth, and tongue, up-close and personal. As one person commented, "Now here's a guy who snorps up his food"—which is somehow the perfect description of King Bumi. And if you just can't get enough of him eating, here's another video that's music to my ears!

King Bumi has other adorable talents in addition to eating. Did you know that giant anteaters can whip their tongues back and forth nearly three times per second? It's true, and here's King Bumi demonstrating his tongue whipping skills while enjoying the water spraying on him from a sprinkler. This might be the cutest thing I've seen in my entire life. And if you want more of King Bumi enjoying water, here he is taking a bath, which basically is the second cutest thing I've ever seen! I love how happy he clearly is, rolling around in the water! Enjoy!

Learn more about the Lamont, Florida-based rehab center on their Instagram, where you can see more of King Bumi's antics!