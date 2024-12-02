Hegseth forced to quit vet groups due to financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct, and public intoxication, says New Yorker

Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, already won the heart of the MAGA party when it was revealed that he paid a secret financial settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

But that was just the beginning. A new exposé in The New Yorker reveals Hegseth's alleged talents in financial mismanagement, workplace toxicity, sexual misconduct, and public intoxication. If true, this is just the kind of guy MAGA wants at the highest level of military leadership.

The New Yorker reports that Hegseth had been forced to resign by two nonprofit veterans' groups for repeated instances of on-brand MAGA behavior. Allegations include:

Sexual Misconduct & Sexism:

Created a hostile workplace where female staffers were divided into "party girls" and "not party girls"

Sexually pursued female staffers while married

Ignored serious accusations of sexual impropriety within his organization

Admitted to multiple infidelities during his first marriage

Alcohol-Related Incidents:

Repeatedly intoxicated at official events

Had to be carried out of organization events multiple times due to intoxication

Had to be restrained while drunk from joining dancers at a strip club

Was found "completely passed out" in a van with staff

Allegedly chanted "Kill All Muslims!" while drunk at a bar

Financial Mismanagement:

Ran Veterans for Freedom (VFF) into severe debt

Left VFF with less than $1,000 in bank and $434,833 in unpaid bills

Accumulated up to $75,000 in credit card debt for VFF

Treated organization funds like a "personal expense account"

Lost confidence of donors due to financial mismanagement

Was forced out of leadership positions at both VFF and CVA

With a resume like this, Heggy's a shoo-in for the job.

When The New Yorker reached out to Hegseth for comment, his attorney replied: "We're not going to comment on outlandish claims laundered through The New Yorker by a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate of Mr. Hegseth's. Get back to us when you try your first attempt at actual journalism."

