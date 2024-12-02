Ignoring warnings, an actress drowned filming her beachside yoga routine

Actress Kamilla Belyatskaya did not find the red flags on the island of Koh Samu's beach a deterrent.

A young actress filming her performative yoga session, after recording a video declaring he deep love of the location, was swept to sea from her mat and drowned. Local authorities stated flags were up, and rescue craft was stored as a large storm was anticipated. Belyatskaya was surprised by a large wave and carried to her death.

It is understood that red flags were flying on the beaches of Koh Samui due to the monsoon season weather conditions, warning people not to go into the water. … "During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming," Subprasert says. "While the incident's location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge." According to several reports, Belyatskaya had shared a video on social media just before she died in which she told viewers about how much she loved the rocky beaches of Koh Samui. "I love Samui so much," Belyatskaya tells her followers in the video. "But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now." PetaPixel

Social media has brought us many things: isolation, mental health issues, doom scrolling, and the desire to film everything we do, regardless of its safety. While I love to get cute photos of my dogs, I won't lay down on train tracks to get the shot.

