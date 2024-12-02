Lizard dramatically opens its mouth and climbs up man as if its going to attack — but nope, it's just an act (video)

A man who says his passions are reptiles and travel was traveling through Australia when he spotted what looked like a dead gray lizard on the side of a road. Until it sprung up, opened its huge wide mouth, popped open its bright orange "frill neck," and ran straight toward him.

And the tricky reptile didn't stop there. Once it approached the man, the frilled lizard kept going, running up the man's legs and onto his back, looking as if it wanted to bite the man's head off. Anyone not familiar with these creatures might have screamed for dear life, but this man, who was with a friend, laughed it off, giving a thumbs up as he posed with the Pokemon impersonator.

Realizing it was getting nowhere with this chill French human, the lizard — all frill and no bite — finally gave up on the act and sheepishly scuttled away, hoping, no doubt, to find a better target elsewhere. (See video below, posted by semaskovish.)

