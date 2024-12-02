Notoriously stinky Donald Trump's "signature scent" is sold out

Grifter Donald Trump, a convicted felon and real estate fraudster known for selling crap, is now hawking his "signature scent," which is reputed to smell like crap.

Nicknamed "Von Shitzenpants" by his discredited lawyer, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's team is proving that self-awareness is not part of their game. Daily, during Trump's trial for defaming his rape victim E. Jean Carrol, we heard tales of the smells. Former Representative Adam Kinzinger also had some choice words to describe President-elect Donald Trump's stench.

"What did it smell like specifically?" Kimmel asked. "So, if you take, like, armpits, ketchup, makeup and a little butt, it's probably like that, all mixed up," he said. "That's the Trump formula?" Kimmel said. "A little bit of a pungent odor, I would say," he said. "You definitely wouldn't want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne." Yahoo

Yet Team Trump is grifting off Donald's scent. I guess everyone wearing diapers as a tribute to Diaper Don is stocking up. The website claims they are sold out, which could be! They do seem to have even more expensive "collectors" sets available for EVEN MORE money, tho.

"Victory" is the signature scent of strength and success, encased in a luxurious gold bottle. This cologne, a part of President Trump's exclusive line, is for the decisive and the bold. A crisp opening of citrus blends into a cedar heart, underpinned by a rich base of leather and amber, crafting a commanding presence. "Victory" is more than a fragrance— this cologne is for the movers, the shakers, and the history makers. Crowned with a Trump Collector's cap, splash on a bit of Victory and own every room you step into. "Victory" is very much a collector's piece. The first batch has sold out. Trump Fragrances for Men are estimated to ship in Sept/Oct 2024. GetTrumpSneakers.com

Team Trump also has a rescue puppy scam going on, so there is no surprise.