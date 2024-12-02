Racist hurls ugly insults at United passenger — then faces the consequences (video)

A shameless racist couldn't contain herself, hurling insults at an Indian-American family while taking a shuttle bus from a United Airlines flight to an LAX airport terminal.

"You're a prick," the miserable woman said, flipping off Boston-born photographer Pervez Taufiq while others on the shuttle were forced to watch. "You're not American!"

"Your family is from India. You have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push," she continued, ignoring the fact that he had an American passport (not that it mattered) and telling him that she was going to record his "fu*king tandoori ass" as she pulled out her phone.

Fortunately, after minutes of such ugly abuse, airport officials intervened (along with strangers who defended the family), and kicked her off the shuttle. And even more satisfying, according to Taufiq, the woman, who he described as "clearly" drunk, was later arrested and put on a no-fly list. (See video below, posted by ptaufiqphotography.)

"We've seen things like that on the internet," Taufiq later told the New York Post. "We just never thought we'd be in one."

