Texas governor threatens doctors for refusing to help deport people

Unsatisfied with the number of deaths caused by Texas' abortion ban, Governor Abbott has turned his sights on the parents of children who need medical care.

People can elect not to answer questions Texas Governor Greg Abbott is forcing doctors to ask when patients seek care. Abbot doesn't want doctors telling their patients they can skip questions about their nationality and citizenship and just get medical care because people who need care might get it.

Abbott is stooping pretty low to verbally threaten to defund a children's hospital because doctors want to protect patients' privacy. It's also very concerning that the governor is threatening hospitals over doctors simply informing patients of their rights. These patients aren't legally required to answer the question of their citizenship, so what will Abbott do if they don't? What are these consequences he's talking about? Is he really going to punish doctors, hospitals, and children seeking medical care by shutting down the institutions where patients who know their rights don't answer the question? It's really not a good look for politicians to go around threatening children's hospitals, or any hospitals for that matter, because they can't handle a single civilian standing up to them. The Mary Sue

Scaring parents out of taking their kids to see the doctor is cruel.

