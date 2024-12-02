The mystery of Stonehenge's disappearing house is solved

YouTuber Paul Whitewick solves the mystery of a house that appears in a historic photo of Stonehenge but not on any period maps.

Stonehenge! Where the demons dwell. Where the banshees live, and they do live well. Reputedly a magic place where the moon doth rise with a dragon's face. No one sang about the house a couple hundred yards down the road, either there or some weird photoshopped oddity, as Paul Whitewick would undoubtedly have cited it as background in this great video where he hunts down a "missing" house.

"This is the piece??"

