AI-enabled price collusion ensures the rent is too damn high

AI-powered RealPage pools data to enable landlords to raise rental prices. While the company seems to push those increases aggressively, some cities are legislating solutions.

Corporate property managers are pooling data into an AI platform run by RealPage that helps them achieve the most revenue. During a nationwide housing shortage, this makes things even harder for renters. Some California communities are trying to ban this tool, and others like it, but one thing remains clear: the rent is too damn high.