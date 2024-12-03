If I drove past this amazing 3d billboard in Shinjuku, seen here displaying a Sanrio ad, I'd be in danger of getting in a fender bender. The effect is mesmerizing even in two-dimensional video.

The spot happens across two billboards, making it look like the characters are bounding from a portal on one building to another. If I saw this in person, I'd have to stop in the middle of the crowd to stare at it for a while.

I love this particular billboard, but I'm glad that all billboards don't come with this 3d effect. I can imagine some of the billboards I see in the US would look pretty nightmarish with this effect .

