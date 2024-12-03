Cyber Week deal: Buy an iPad, get Beats headphones and accessories FREE

TL;DR: Buy this iPad 9th Gen for $259.97 with free shipping, and get Beats wireless headphones and a full set of accessories free — only while supplies last!

Disappointed by the Cyber Week deals you've been seeing? We get it. 10% off? Pfft. This iPad deal is the real deal if you've been eyeing one up for yourself or as a gift.

For only $259.97 (with free shipping, we might add), you'll get an iPad 9th Gen, Beats Flex wireless headphones, an iPad case, a screen protector, a stylus, and a charging set. But, with limited stock, you better check out now before they're sold out.

iPad and accessories: everything in one package

Suspiciously cheap? Nah — this iPad is just a refurbished device. That means it's pre-owned but fully restored to top-notch, grade "A" condition! It's also way better for the environment.

Some things to know about your new iPad:

It's a 2021 model year, so it updates to the latest iPadOS

10.2" Retina display

64GB storage

Up to 9 hours of battery

With the included case, screen protector, stylus, and charging set, you're set to read, stream, draw, or play iPad games. Or, give the complete set as a gift. Order your iPad now so you don't miss this Cyber Week deal!

Beats Flex headphones: premium sound and all-day comfort

Who doesn't love free headphones? With 12 hours of listening time and a lightweight neckband design, these are great for workouts, work calls, or winding down with a playlist. The Apple W1 chip offers seamless connectivity with your new-to-you iPad.

Head to checkout now to get this two-for-one Cyber Week iPad deal, only $259.97 with free shipping (reg. $499) through December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.