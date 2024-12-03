Fluffy baby cow hilariously copies human by rolling over a large yoga ball (video)

An adorable baby cow shows off its smarts by perfectly mimicking its human, who is rolling over a large colorful yoga ball.

"Teaching my cow a new trick," says the caption on the TikTok clip. And although the agreeable fluffy calf does immediately master the yoga move, he can't trick us into thinking he's having any fun. His hilarious expression says it all.

(See video below, posted by The Husky Fam.)

