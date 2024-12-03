Fortnite OG's Chapter 1 Season 1 island is a sight to behold

Fortnite's recent transition to Chapter 6 has been wonderful, but in December, the game will return to where the Battle Royale began with a permanent OG play mode and battle pass.

I am beyond thrilled to go back in time to Fortnite's first Island. This teaser trailer is short, but glimpses of old landing spots bring back memories. The music is an excellent call back to the first Battle Royal trailer, and watching 7-year-old gameplay is hilarious. I hope they keep up with all the new game mechanics and offer Zero Build players a lot of mobility. Old Fornite maps are made for builds, and it can get awful slow without a way to get around. If November's OG Remix of Chapter 2 indicates things to come, the team at Epic has this figured out. Another friend told me the old VICTORY ROYAL screen flash would return upon winning.

Unsurprising is the opportunity to add a battle pass just for OG. The assortment of games Epic is pushing battle passes for, the new colloquialism for "premium content," is intended to push the value of their subscription "Crew," wherein all the battle passes are yours for twelve real dollars per month. I have a friend who has played since C1S2 and has never bought a V-buck but playing Save the World (an old game Epic is slowly disappearing) and the regular Battle Pass has amounted to a treasury Midas would envy. I am sure the skins and dances will be a ton of fun.

