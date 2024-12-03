Man picked the absolute stupidest time to shoplift from Walmart

On Sunday, around 50 Chesterfield County cops gathered at a WalMart for the "Shop With a Cop" event. Kids from low-income families are given gift certificates and walk the store with police officers to, um, build trust.

While the event was taking place, "a member of the staff at Walmart came up to us and informed us they had a shoplifting in progress," Chesterfield County Police Lt James Lamb told CBS 6.

"As we approached from different directions, he tried to escape out the back of the store where he was apprehended," Lamb said. "I think he was stunned."

Apparently, the suspect was parked among dozens of police cars in the lot.

"It seems it just didn't matter to him," Lamb said.

Even more amazing is this isn't the first or even second time this has occurred.