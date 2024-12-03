Martial law declared in South Korea

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law last night and there are reports of troops trying to force their way into parliament there. Yoon is at odds with opposition lawmakers who now hold a majority and are attempting to impeach elements of his government.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," Yoon announced in his address. But the real enemies are closer to home…

Yoon said opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage. He vowed to eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces" and said he had no choice but to take the measure to safeguard constitutional order. Yonhap news agency cited the military as saying activities by parliament and political parties would be banned, and that media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command. Yoon did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents. It is the first time since 1980 that martial law has been declared in South Korea.

South Korea was extremely right-wing until the 1960s, a dictatorship until the 1980s, and endlessly and often comically corrupt in the years since. Seems like it would be no surprise if it were to conclusively return to authoritarian government.