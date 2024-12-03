Nick Fuentes weird and violent disparagement of non-rapists

Nick Fuentes, Trump's Nazi dinner guest, continues to shock and disgust.

This short outburst by Fuentes is weird and unsettling. That the enthusiasm to rape others is what Trump's angry little minions are thinking about is extra scary. This kind of talk about women's rights and sexual abuse normalizes disgusting and awful crimes.

FUENTES: A sweet, nice, little guy that isn't threatening, that isn't gonna rape her.

A sweet, nice, innocent, little guy… with his hands between his legs, who isn't gonna rape her.

I would never rape you.

You're too beautiful.

I would never beat the fuck out of you.

I would never hit you over the head with a boulder and drag you to my cave as my concubine.

I love you too much.

Aww, shucks!