Painting of Maori elder fetches record price

Charles Frederick Goldie's 1938 portrait of Māori elder Wharekauri Tahuna sold for $3.75m NZ ($2.2m US) at auction Tuesday, breaking records.

Wharekauri Tahuna was one of Goldie's favourite subjects and featured in a number of his works. Māoris make up about 18% of New Zealand's population, though many remain disadvantaged compared to the general population when assessed through markers such as health outcomes, household income, education levels and incarceration and mortality rates. There remains a seven-year gap in life expectancy. Last week, political party Act – a minor partner in the coalition government – sought to pass a bill that would reintepret the country's founding treaty with Māori people, known as the Treaty of Waitangi.Thousands of people joined a nine-day march against the bill earlier last week.