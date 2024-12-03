Satanism offers Ohio school children a choice

Schools that choose to offer the LifeWise Academy bible lessons in Ohio find they also have to allow students access to Satan's program.

Once again, using the system to show people what happens when they use the system that way, US Satanists are showing Ohio schools what happens when you open the door to any religion: you open it to them all.

According to Everett, a parent of a student at Edgewood put in a request for HAIL as an alternative to the LifeWise Academy that offers Bible lessons in 200 different schools across Ohio. "We aren't trying to shut the LifeWise Academy down, but I do think a lot of school districts don't realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them," Everett said. Everett also tried to disspel the notion that she was teaching children to be evil. "We are not devil worshipers," Everett tells WOSU. "Different Satanists across the United States will give you different answers depending on how they personally believe. But as a whole, we are non-theistic, meaning we don't believe in any supernatural deities and that includes, you know, God or Satan." RawStory

Previously:

• 'After School Satan Club' could be coming to elementary schools in the U.S.