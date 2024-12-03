'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' brings adventure back

Upsetting haters across the fandom, there was nothing to dislike about Disney's latest, really fun entry into the Star Wars universe: "Skeleton Crew."

This is fantastic! Skeleton Crew is set during the same post-Empire period as the Mandalorian and Ahsoka series. However, it has gone two episodes without tying in any other lore or Skywalker-adjacent stories in ugly ways. The New Republic seems present on the main character's homeworld, but something is weird.

The kids are solid characters and will fill out as the story progresses. The Pirates and other aliens are appropriately Star Wars. The Jude Law force user seems to have a good measure of sinister and charming to make the character work, whatever direction Disney decides to go with him.

Star Wars could really change things up. The parents would not be incompetent, and they would figure out how to rescue the kids themselves. However, space wizards will also clearly be playing a role.

No installment in the Star Wars universe would be complete without fan service; however, I am a Captain EO fan and appreciate the deep cuts. It was nice to see Fuzzball, but I'd rather we get EO's weird chicken ship show up.

