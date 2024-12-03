U.S. and Canadian climbers vanish while climbing New Zealand's highest peak

Two U.S. mountain guides and a Canadian climber vanished while climbing New Zealand's highest mountain over the weekend. But a rescue team, which began a search on Aoraki (also known as Mount Cook) after the men missed their flight home yesterday, did find some of their clothes and gear.

From CBS:

The Americans — Kurt Blair, 56, from Colorado and Carlos Romero, 50, of California — are certified alpine guides, according to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association. A statement by New Zealand's police did not name the Canadian climber, citing the need to notify his family. The men flew to a hut partway up the mountain on Saturday to begin their ascent and were reported missing on Monday when they did not arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb. Searchers hours later found several climbing-related items believed to belong to the men, but no sign of them, police said.

And from Advnture:

Blair's profile on the AMGA website describes him as an avid rock climber and mountaineer who has climbed in Alaska, Canada, Yosemite, the Swiss Alps, Ecuador and the Himalayas. SAS says the news is devastating, writing of Blair: "Anyone who shared time with Kurt in the mountains knows that his calm demeanor and positive presence ran counter to the rough edges and sharp tongues so often exemplified by the hard scrabble ranks of mountain guides. He was the nicest guy you'd ever share a rope or trail or skin track with."

Unfortunately, the search was suspended today due to heavy rains. But after the discovery of their belongings, the trio "appear to have taken a fatal fall from high upon the peak," according to the Silverton Avalanche School in Colorado, via CBS.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our friend and colleague Kurt Blair went missing and is presumed deceased while climbing Mt. Cook in New Zealand."

The search is expected to resume on Thursday, when the weather permits.

Previously: Climber finally rescued after being stuck on cliff face for 12 hours

