Watch a tiny white horse knock someone off their scooter

Watch a feisty, tiny white horse knock someone over. I couldn't even be mad if I was knocked over by such a cute and funny little creature.

The horse, running down a track, veers off to the side right as someone is coming by on an electric scooter. It looks like the person may have gotten the wind knocked out of them as they collided with the horse, but luckily they fell against a trashcan and stayed standing.

I think this horse was just excited to see someone coming, and said hi with a bit too much enthusiasm. This horse reminds me of a giant, galloping puppy.

See also: Ouch! Man in Speedos finds out the hard way why a park warns NOT to pet the wild horses (video)