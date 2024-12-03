Watch raccoons try to open a door

As someone on the shorter side, I empathize with these two adorable raccoons frantically jumping on their hind legs, trying to reach the handle of a door. Just yesterday, I was doing the same exact thing while trying to reach something on a high shelf in my living room.

These raccoons don't know like they're doing a coordinated dance or exercise routine. I love the little arm circles that they do in unison!

Raccoons, known for their highly dexterous front paws, are great at doing things like opening doors and getting into things. I wouldn't be surprised if they eventually found a way to get into here.

