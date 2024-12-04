Build your dream app for $30: Visual Studio Pro's massive price drop stuns developers

TL;DR: Build your dream app with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro, now $29.97 through December 8 (reg. $499).

So, you've joined Bluesky, shared a few posts, and now you're wondering, "Can I make something this cool?" Whether it's another social platform or an app that helps curb pizza addictions, Visual Studio Pro gives you the tools to make it happen. Yes, even if you're a total noob.

Free development environments exist, but this pro-level tool is 93% free with our Cyber Week deal! It's a great time to grab the app trusted by professional developers for only $29.97 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

Let's code that app…or website, game, and everything else

Think building your own app is out of reach? With some free YouTube tutorials and Visual Studio Pro, it's more approachable than you might think. You'll have tools for building apps for phones, tablets, and computers, dynamic web pages, and debugging.

You'll also appreciate AI-powered suggestions from IntelliCode. It's like having an assistant that suggests auto-complete lines or sections and next-best ideas.

Want to collaborate with your coding buddies? Live Share allows you to do it in real time with text and voice chat, shared debugging tools, code editing and review, and guest access. The app even keeps track of who worked on what, so you always get credit for creating your app's best features.

Download Microsoft Visual Studio Pro for Windows while it's only $29.97 (save 93%) during Cyber Week. Codes might sell out sooner, so act fast!

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows – $29.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.