Fetterman rips on DeSantis

Picking on ol' Puddin' Fingers is pretty easy.

Pennsylvania's be-hoodied Senator John Fetterman said he's willing to consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the position of Secretary of Defense if DeSantis comes clean about his lifts. During the 2024 Republican Presidential primary, DeSantis famously embarrassed himself in a number of ways, but his bizarre-appearing cowboy boots were certainly memorable.

Fetterman made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to CNN's Manu Raju about the possibility that DeSantis could replace former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary.

"I'm considering voting yes on DeSantis if he finally admits that he has lifts in his boots," Fetterman said. "I'm sure he does. Maybe three inches, four inches at least."