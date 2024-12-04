MAGA Mike Johnson ready to "axe" PBS and Planned Parenthood

Healthcare for women without discrimination and Sesame Street are both on the chopping block as MAGA Mike prepares his axe for the next Congress.

During a Fox News interview, Speaker of the House, MAGA Mike Johnson, matter of factly states that he'd like to do away with PBS and Planned Parenthood. It is not a surprise, but the casual attitude and straightforwardness are maddening.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM

These things are likely to happen unless Democratic leadership starts finding ways to resist and becomes willing to do so.

