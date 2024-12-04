Stable genius Donald Trump strikes again — can now see the Matterhorn from Canada

With bionic eyesight that rivals none other than Alaska's human telescope Sarah Palin, Trump can actually see Switzerland while standing in Canada. Or so suggests an AI image Trump posted of himself standing next to the Canadian flag while taking in the stunning view of, er, the Matterhorn? (See image below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

His "Oh Canada!" post comes days after "joking" with Prime Minister Justing Trudeau that Canada could avoid tariffs by simply becoming the 51st U.S. state.

