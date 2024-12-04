Take retro Polaroid pics with this new Eames-inspired camera

Here's the perfect Xmas gift to get your fan of mid-century modern design and/or photography buff: a special Polaroid Now Gen 2 Eames Edition camera. Given Ray and Charles Eames' collaboration with Polaroid this tie-in is fitting. They contributed to the original X-70 campaign, helping to champion instant photography.

This camera comes in "Elephant Hide grey" fiberglass color with Eames Office branding and colorful wrist strap. Nice package, too. Best part is that iconic zzzzzt sound and action as the photo is ejected.