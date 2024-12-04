Tennessee lawmaker arrested after hit and run — and his sobriety test "leaked" (in more ways than one!)

Tennessee state Senator Ken Yager — who prides himself on his commitment to church and guns — failed a sobriety test after a hit-and-run car crash in Georgia last night.

And "leaked" footage of the Republican lawmaker trying to walk a straight (and dry) line is none too pretty. (See video below, posted by The Tennessee Holler.)

After his messy attempt, Yager was arrested and charged with three crimes, according to The Tennessean, including hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving under the influence. It's not clear what it is he actually hit or how much damage his escapade caused.

Hey so @NC5 got the field sobriety test from @tnsenategop caucus chair Senator Ken Yager's DUI after a hit-and-run crash in Georgia, and we can't help but notice he appears to have forgotten to use the restroom before he started driving.



Full: https://t.co/hf7b6Aif3q pic.twitter.com/ReluGrTYCO — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 4, 2024

From News Channel 5:

Troopers said they spotted a Ford Edge with Tennessee license plates, which was reported to be in a hit-and-run on Jekyll Island. Those state license plates were his state-issued Senate tag. Yager serves as the Republican Senate Caucus Chair. Authorities said Georgia troopers located the SUV with a description in the parking lot of Jekyll Market, where Yager allegedly tripped and fell. Georgia troopers transported Yager to the Glynn County Jail.

