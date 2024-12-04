These HD digital camera binoculars are the only accessory you need to bring bird watching

TL;DR: Save 55% on these HD digital camera binoculars that can capture photos and videos during Cyber Week, now only $89.97 (reg. $199).

Do you love the great outdoors or waking up early to bird watch? Mother Nature is pretty sick, and you definitely don't want to miss a thing, whether that's a flock of migrating birds or interesting plants. If you're a pro, you probably carry a trusty pair of binoculars to get the best view and a camera to record your adventures.

What if you could carry just one device to explore nature better? These HD digital camera binoculars combine the magnification of binoculars and the recording feature of a camera—and they might just make your camping or hiking bag lighter. During Cyber Week, you can grab them for only $89.97 (reg. $199) while supplies last!

This device is the spawn of a pair of binoculars and a digital camera. You'll love their 12X magnification, which can help you expertly spot the doe hidden in dense brush or a bird perched high on a branch.

If you're bird watching or stargazing, you'll love being able to snap photos (up to 5MP) and record videos of your outdoor discoveries (up to 1440x1080p resolution). Use the adjustable program mirror while you're watching birds on your morning walk—which slides up and down—to enjoy a more comfortable bird watching experience!

These binoculars are perfect for practically any environment, whether you're hiking the Grand Canyon or the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest. They're waterproof, anti-fog, anti-dust, and anti-shock resistant. They even come with an anti-reflective coating to prevent water filtration and improve light transmission.

Since these are less than six inches long and weigh just under a pound, these binoculars can go, well, anywhere. They'll fit neatly in most pockets or a backpack if you're hiking in a national park or exploring a forest.

Don't wait too long to jump on this Cyber Week offer on these HD digital camera binoculars with 12X zoom, now just $89.97 through December 8 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Act while inventory is still available!

