This backyard minature jungle cruise is a work of art

YouTuber Half-Asleep Chris spent thirteen months creating a spectacular miniature theme park boat ride in his backyard. Well, that's not entirely accurate since quite a few months were spent procrastinating and playing with a new puppy. (The puppy is adorable and a perfectly acceptable excuse, in my opinion.) The delay leads to a hilarious PSA about storing dry ice.

The tiny ride is a fantastic combination of real and fake foliage, caves, and tons of fun surprises, which he leaves out in the "making of" portion of the video to avoid spoiling the fun.

The boat has an underwater camera that gives off 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea vibes, and the above-water camera has a 360º to capture all the delightful little details. It's brilliant how he created a line of ants walking across a log spanning the lazy river.

The video also supports Charity Water, which funds worldwide clean water projects. Donate $40, and Chris will give you a shout-out in a future video.

