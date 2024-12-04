Tiny ducks delight NYC neighborhood

I hate mean pranks with every fiber of my being, but hiding a hundred tiny ducks in someone's home while they are away is genius.

In the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea, someone has been leaving little ducks everywhere just to make people happy. The ducks and other tiny creatures started appearing during the pandemic and surged about a year ago. Kids love them, and collecting them became a popular pastime, to no one's surprise.

A Gothamist reporter was determined to track down the person behind the mysterious ducks. It turns out there are two duck distributors. The original, identified by a local barista as "Brian," has chosen to remain anonymous. The second is local dogwalker JJ Cerillo, who picked up the duck-dropping tradition and ran with it.

The latest addition to this mission to make kids (and adults) happy is a "Give a Duck, Take a Duck" library attached to the no-parking sign at 10th Avenue and 23rd Street.

