Transform dull knives at home: pro sharpener now 80% off

TL;DR: I'm making my knives feel new with an Angle Pro Knife Sharpener, on sale for $40 through December 8. Check out here.

Last Thanksgiving, I tried to carve the turkey, and I'll be the first to admit that my knife was laughably dull. My dad, always helpful, pointed this out, and he's been reminding me pretty much every time we see each other.

But that's all going to change this year. I've been looking at knife sharpeners for a while. I don't have time to learn to use a whetstone, and professional sharpeners are super expensive. That's why I landed on the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener. This multi-stage knife sharpener is easy to use, only $39.97 (reg. $199), and it's going to help me shear through that turkey like paper.

Cut to the front of the line and check out now if you don't need to hear any more.

How to use the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener

This knife sharpener looks more complicated than it actually is. All you have to do is use the Angle Guage to check the angle of your knife, then slide the blade through the corresponding slots. There are three sections to the Angle Pro.

The Ceramic going wheels straighten and align edges, good for knives that are still somewhat new or have been sharpened recently. The diamond wheels shave a tiny bit of metal off the edge of the knife to make them feel brand new.

For knives that are especially worn down (mine), the tungsten carbide rods give them a brand-new edge, revitalizing even the dullest tools in your kitchen.

It only takes a moment to make an old knife feel brand new. If you're like me, you might not actually notice how dull your knives are until you have a chance to sharpen them. Trust me, it makes a huge difference. Did you know you could cut tomatoes without flattening them?

This year, there's not going to be any sawing to get at the drumsticks.

The holidays are approaching, but there may still be time to give your knives a little spa day.

December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener for $39.97, so check out quickly if you don't want to miss your chance.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge – $39.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.