UK police forces leaving Twitter

After Twitter was used to spread lies that led to race riots in the U.K—a wave of violence hyped by the site's owner—police forces in Britain have reduced their official use of the platform. Reuters reports that some forces have stopped using it entirely and others are just posting less.

Lancashire Police in the north of England, cut its usage of X by around three-quarters compared with a year ago."We understand that, as the digital landscape changes, so too does our audiences' channels of choice," the force said. And Derbyshire Police, which serves around a million people in central England, made its last original post on Aug. 12 and has responded only to queries since. It said it was reviewing its social media presence. … North Wales Police is the only force to officially quit X completely.

The debates over official comms policy waft on, but Twitter's at the point where you can just post about a road closure and the replies will be a deluge of hysterical nonsense, porn and ads for gold coins. Cops are required to do plenty of disreputable things, but singing for their supper in the Nazi bar isn't one of them.