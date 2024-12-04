UnitedHealthcare CEO shot and killed in Manhattan — looks like targeted attack, say police

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the chest and died this morning in Manhattan just before 7:00 am in front of the Hilton hotel in what police are saying was a targeted attack.

The 50-year-old CEO had arrived early for a conference, where he was going to speak, when the attack occurred. From New York Post:

Brian Thompson, 50, was at the hotel at around 6:46 a.m. arriving early for a conference when a masked man allegedly waiting for him fired at the CEO repeatedly and fled eastbound off of 6th Avenue, police sources told The Post. Thomas was rushed to the Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. … The suspect was described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, and black and white sneakers. Officials said he was also carrying a grey backpack. … When the suspect spotted Thompson, he began to fire from a distance, striking him multiple times, police sources added.



And from ABC 7:

Thompson was in New York City for an investors conference and his schedule was widely known, police sources said. "I wasn't paying attention and then I heard the shot. It was silent gun, black gun, saw him after he shot him and was running across the street. I tried take a picture, but too far away, not clear," said Amar Abdelmula, a driver. … The suspect is described as a skinny man wearing all black who stands at about 6-foot-1, police said.

The shooter fled the scene on a bicycle. "There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is active and ongoing," reports Reuters.

