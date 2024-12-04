Unknown disease kills up to 143 in Congo

A mystery illness has killed dozens in the Democratic Republic of Congo in just over two weeks. Health experts are trying to identify the disease, which causes fever, headache, cough, and anemia.

World Health Organization is aware of the unidentified disease and has a team on the ground working with local health services to collect samples, according to an organization employee who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to the media.

Provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba issued a warning to avoid contact with the bodies of victims.

